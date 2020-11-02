KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
KBC Group NV Acquires 6,969 Shares of Cummins Inc.
KBC Group NV Acquires 6,969 Shares of Cummins Inc.
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,450 Shares of The AES Co.
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,450 Shares of The AES Co.
KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co.
KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co.
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Trex Company Inc
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Trex Company Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Owens Corning
Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Owens Corning


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report