KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

