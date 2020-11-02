New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trex were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after acquiring an additional 815,122 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Trex by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 323,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trex by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

