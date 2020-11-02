Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

