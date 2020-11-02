Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

