KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,846 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 104.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,798 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.