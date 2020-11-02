Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 242.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Dropbox worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 18.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 260.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.