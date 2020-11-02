Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,976 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after buying an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

