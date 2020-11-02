Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,368 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.37% of Robert Half International worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 62.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

RHI stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

