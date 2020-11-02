Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $436.60 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.56 and a 200-day moving average of $434.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

