Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 71.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AMERISAFE by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.43. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

