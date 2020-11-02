Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $151.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at $22,282,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders have sold 45,250 shares of company stock worth $7,830,556 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

