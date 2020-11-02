Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -312.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.