Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $22,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,661,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.