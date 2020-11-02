Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.43 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,381 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Nucor worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $47.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

