Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $908.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $849.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $881.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

