Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of News worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of News by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in News by 13.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in News by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of News by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

