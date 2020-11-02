Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after buying an additional 283,439 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $96,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $497.57 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

