New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,800 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ITT were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 21.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $14,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ITT by 828.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ITT by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dropbox, Inc. Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Dropbox, Inc. Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,976 Shares of Honeywell International Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,976 Shares of Honeywell International Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,368 Shares of Robert Half International Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,368 Shares of Robert Half International Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 23,058 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report