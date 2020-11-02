Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $319.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.20.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $1,450,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 313,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,088,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.