State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,679. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $290.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

