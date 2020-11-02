Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and Valvoline (OTCMKTS:VVV) Critical Contrast

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Valvoline 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valvoline has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Valvoline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valvoline has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A Valvoline 9.53% -121.96% 10.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems $1.51 million 0.39 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Valvoline $2.39 billion 1.52 $208.00 million $1.39 14.15

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Valvoline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valvoline beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of January 2, 2020, it operated and franchised approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.