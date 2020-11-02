PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

