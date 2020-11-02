Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.34% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $342,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 195,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

