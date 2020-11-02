Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 271,869 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

CAG stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.