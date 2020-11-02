MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $24,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $538.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $575.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

