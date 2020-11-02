Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $266.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

