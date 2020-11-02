Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot stock opened at $266.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

