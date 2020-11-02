Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 431 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $477.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

