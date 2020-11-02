Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

