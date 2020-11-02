Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,289,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,692. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $292.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

