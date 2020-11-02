Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,444,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

