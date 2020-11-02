Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $151.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.58. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

