Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in VMware by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $128.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

