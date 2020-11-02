Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.37 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,814.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

