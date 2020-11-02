Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

