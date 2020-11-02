Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $409,332 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

