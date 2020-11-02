State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

