Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR opened at $146.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

