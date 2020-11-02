International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

