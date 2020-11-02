4,000 Shares in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $20.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $226.54 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

