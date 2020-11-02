State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after acquiring an additional 94,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $45.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

