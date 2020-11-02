State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $138.39 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

