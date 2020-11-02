New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 800 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $147.28 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

