State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,840 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 22.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

