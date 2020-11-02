New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,100 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $67.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

