New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $70.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

