State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 22,634 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Avantor worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,320,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,312,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,422,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,085,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.