KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

