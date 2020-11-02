KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 113,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Aflac by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

