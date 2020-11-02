KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $105.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

